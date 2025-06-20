Michael Proctor laughs at Karen Read corruption allegations as he fights to get job back

​

Former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor laughed at the notion that he tried to frame Karen Read in 2022 when John O’Keefe died, he said in a recent television interview.

In the interview which aired on Thursday night, Proctor responded to accusations that he’s corrupt and deliberately tried to frame Read in the death of her boyfriend, who was a Boston Police Department officer.

“I laugh because it’s such a ridiculous accusation,” Proctor said on NBC’s “Dateline.” “There’s not one piece of evidence or fact to support that, because it did not happen. I would never do something like that.”

When asked if he cracked the taillight on Read’s Lexus, Proctor responded “absolutely not.”

Proctor, who was the lead investigator in Read’s case, shared “derogatory texts” regarding the suspect, in addition to sharing “sensitive or confidential information,” an internal review found. The review found Proctor called Read a “wack job,” a “babe… with no a–” and a “c—.” He also wrote that he wished Read would kill herself in addition to joking about looking for nude selfies on Read’s phone.

Proctor told “Dateline” that he should get his job back.

“I’ve never had a single complaint. I’ve never been the subject of any disciplinary actions. All my employee evaluations are either outstanding or excellent. And I still love the job. I still want to be a trooper. And I’m fighting for it. You know, I’m going to the appeals process now,” Proctor said.

The former Massachusetts State Trooper also responded to accusations that his text messages about Read were inappropriate.

“What’s in your private phone, your personal phone?” Proctor asked. “Have you ever had a moment of…A poor lapse of judgment, when you’re just airing stuff out on your personal phone, you have an expectation of privacy in that little device.”

Proctor also told ABC’s “20/20” he allowed his emotions to get too involved when he sent those texts.

“I expressed those emotions in a negative way, which I shouldn’t have. I shouldn’t have been texting my friends anyhow,” he said. “They are what they are. They don’t define me as a person. They’re regrettable.

In a statement posted to X, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said new policies have been implemented following Read’s case.

“The events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability. Under my direction as Colonel, the State Police has, and will continue to, improve in these regards. Our focus remains on delivering excellent police services that reflect the value of

professionalism and maintain public trust,” Noble said.

Jurors on Wednesday found Read not guilty of second-degree murder, but found her guilty of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater.

Following the verdict, special prosecutor Hank Brennan requested Read undergo 1 year of probation in addition to a 24D outpatient program, which is routine for the first drunken driving offense.

The verdict came following 30 days of testimony and four days of jury deliberation. Prosecutors initially alleged Read killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe on Jan. 29, 2022 while she was driving her car drunk during a blizzard.

O’Keefe was found during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022, with his body lying in the snow. Kerry Roberts and Jennifer McCabe both testified against her, telling jurors that Read was panicked when she called them on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022 saying O’Keefe was missing.

McCabe alleged that Read repeated the phrase “I hit him” on the morning he went missing. Timothy Nuttall, a paramedic, also said in court that he heard Read saying “I hit him” three times.

Witnesses testified that Read and O’Keefe were drinking with friends, which included McCabe, in Canton and were invited to an after-party at Brian Albert’s house, but the couple didn’t attend.

Read’s defense team, however, maintained that Read never hit O’Keefe. Her lawyers blamed O’Keefe’s injuries on a dog attack as well as an altercation with men at the after-party.

According to witnesses who testified in court, while Read’s car was outside Albert’s house, she and O’Keefe weren’t seen at the after-party. Read told reporters that she saw O’Keefe enter the house prior to her driving away.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.