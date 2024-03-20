Miami roommates, former college hockey teammates killed by victim’s boyfriend in murder-suicide: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Two former college hockey teammates were killed in their Miami apartment on Saturday by a boyfriend who turned the gun on himself.

Miami-Dade Police wrote that 40-year-old Luis Napoles gunned down his girlfriend, 25-year-old Meghan Moore, and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino.

Police arriving at the scene around 9 p.m. found Moore suffering from a gunshot wound outside the apartment. As they tried to save her, they heard subsequent shots inside the residence, the New York Post reported.

Napoles, Moore and Capolino were all pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released a motive in the killings.

All three lived together at the Windsor Ludlam Trail Apartments, the New York Post reported, with one of Moore’s friends telling the outlet that she and Napoles had a rocky relationship.

“You could tell that there were some issues there,” she said. “But not to this point. We can’t believe this happened.”

Moore was originally from Centerville, Massachusetts, and Capolino hailed from Pawling, New York, according to their student athlete biographies on the New England College athletics website. Moore graduated in 2021, and Capolino graduated in 2022, the school confirmed.

Moore spent three years as a forward with the school’s NCAA Division III team; Capolino played defense on the team for four seasons.

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” school president Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance Jr. wrote in a statement.

Capolino had just gotten her registered nurse certification in Florida on Feb. 9, according to the Florida Department of Health’s license verification. Moore studied criminal justice at New England College, NBC 10 reported.

Moore’s former college teammate Tara Rooney told the Miami Herald that her friend’s death would “forever change [her].”

“To know her is to love her, she was without a doubt the funniest person I have ever met without even trying,” Rooney said. “Having someone like her in my life was super special because without Meg I wouldn’t have her amazing family in my life, her amazing best friends from Cape I now get to call my best friends, and I surely wouldn’t have had as many laughs.”

Moore’s mother, Marybeth, told NBC 10 that her daughter was known as a hockey star in her hometown.

“We just couldn’t wait to get to her games. She was just electrifying and amazing,” the mother told the outlet. “Always had a huge smile on, twinkly eyes, loved everybody.”

“Two families that have lost their light, and our lives will never be the same again,” Marybeth said.

Caroline Spalt, another friend, said that she would FaceTime with Moore for hours every night. She insists that, contrary to police assertions, Napoles was not Moore’s boyfriend.

“They were not boyfriend and girlfriend,” Spalt told NBC 10. “A ton of our articles are saying that that’s in the headlines. That’s completely false. And, you know, I am 1,000% sure. I think I know – I talk to her every day.”

She said that Moore and Napoles knew each other from Moore’s previous job.

Records show Napoles was evicted in 2023 from a previous apartment in Coral Gables due to non-payment.

He wrote in a note to the court that he was unable to pay his $2,300 monthly rent because he lost his restaurant job, the New York Post reported. He wrote he had just gotten a new job and would soon be able to clear his debt, but he was soon evicted.