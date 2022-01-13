Miami road rage shooting leaves pregnant woman and boyfriend wounded

website maker

A Florida road rage incident left a pregnant woman and her boyfriend injured when an aggressive driver opened fire on them, according to authorities.

“If it wasn’t for the Lord, you never know how this could have turned out,” George Strachan, the uncle of the boyfriend, told NBC 6. “Especially her being pregnant. The baby’s OK, she’s OK. And just minor wounds. So, I thank God for their lives.”

The unidentified 21-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend were on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon when the suspect tried to cut off the couple, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The couple, driving a blue Honda Civic, did not let the suspect into traffic, 7News reported.

The suspected shooter then pulled his Chevy sedan to the emergency lane and fired at the Honda Civic’s passenger window. Bullet holes and damage to the car was observed by 7News.

The pregnant woman was grazed in the arm and the boyfriend was shot in the arm, according to the pregnant woman’s mother who spoke to 7News.

The boyfriend, identified as Gabriel Green, drove the couple to the Miami-Dade Police Department Northside Station, where they were then transported to a hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene and authorities are investigating.

The incident follows other road rage clashes in Florida, including last Thursday when a man was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire on an expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade. Another man on Saturday received medical attention after he was shot at on the Florida Turnpike, 7 News reported.

Violent road rage incidents have also occurred in other states. A Texas teenager was shot and killed over the summer while he sat in the passenger’s seat of his father’s pickup truck while leaving an Astros game.

“Whatever offense he took to me or my vehicle, was murdering my son and possibly spending the rest of his life in jail, was that worth it?” the father, Paul Castro, asked after his son’s death.