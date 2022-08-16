Miami police officer critically injured after being shot, suspect killed

website maker

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot and critically injured during an altercation Monday night.

At around 8:15 p.m., Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officers were dispatched to the Liberty City neighborhood. Different MDPD officers were dispatched to a nearby area to address a head-on car crash that may have been connected.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital. According to WSVN, an upset officer was seen slamming the hood of his car outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital. Several other police cruisers were seen outside the medical center.

Police confirmed to WSVN that a suspect was shot and killed on scene.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the suspect or the officer, but MDPD did confirm the shooting on Twitter.

“One of our officers was shot during an altercation and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition,” the tweet read. “We ask for your prayers.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed the shooting on Twitter.

“I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family,” Suarez wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also tweeted a statement:

“The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe,” Cava wrote. “Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers.”