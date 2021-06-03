Miami-Dade unveils plan to crack down on 'brutal killings': 'Not on our watch'

Officials in Florida’s Miami-Dade County announced Thursday the launch of a crime-fighting operation to combat gun violence days after two brazen shootings that rocked the region saw two people killed and dozens injured in a bloody holiday weekend.

Police and elected leaders said the 12-week initiative dubbed “Operation Summer Heat” will consist of more police patrols in cities throughout the county along with overtime and greater efforts to monitor social media and the sharing of intelligence across law enforcement agencies.

The initiative will also see more surveillance cameras in problem areas.

“No man or woman should feel comfortable driving around with assault weapons to commit a crime in a stolen vehicle,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference. “This will not happen, Not on our watch!”

FLORIDA SHOOTING AT MIAMI-AREA BANQUET HALL LEAVES AT LEAST 2 DEAD, ABOUT 25 WOUNDED: REPORTS

Beginning Friday, 17 strike teams comprised of code enforcement officers working alongside law enforcement officers will be targeting illegal businesses, a source of some of the violence that has permeated throughout the county, Cava said.

The announcement came days after three gunmen opened fire on a banquet hall early Sunday, killing two and injuring 21 others. They waited in a stolen SUV in a parking lot for about an hour prior to the shooting, authorities said.

Video surveillance footage shows the suspects running up to a crowd standing outside the El Mula banquet hall in Hialeah and unleashing a barrage of gunfire where they shot 23 people within a few seconds.

The vehicle they used was later found submerged in a canal. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe the rampage was in retaliation over an undisclosed matter.

On Monday, three people were shot during a shooting at the popular Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami Beach. Two people have been arrested, including a rapper associated with hip hop star “DaBaby.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, who is leading the operation, said this operation will be different from others in the past.

“These are extravagant acts of vicious brutal killings,” he said. “This is something we’ve never seen before and now they’re [criminal suspects] going to see something they’ve never seen before.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Romania Dukes, the founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice who lost her son to gun violence, praised the initiative.

“I lost my son 10 steps away from me from senseless gun violence,” she said. “I am here to say stop the silence. The silence must stop now. You all give us justice if you speak up. If you see something say something.”

New Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo urged the public to hold back on any acts of retaliation.

“To the mothers, the brothers, the sisters, the aunts, the cousins of people we are looking for … let us handle it,” he said. “The streets shouldn’t dole out justice, it should be the criminal justice system.”