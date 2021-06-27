Miami condo collapse: Death toll rises to 9, Surfside sister building to be probed by ‘army of engineers’
The mayor of Surfside, Fla. stressed Sunday that the first priority of rescue crews is to find the some 156 building occupants who remain unaccounted for and reunite them with their families – as the cause of the 12-story building collapse remains unclear four days later and alternate housing will be provided for residents in a sister building as an “army of engineers” is set to set to begin a “top to bottom” review of its infrastructure.