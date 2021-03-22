Miami Beach declares 'state of emergency' over spring breakers, police deploying pepper balls at partiers

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/AP20077805664080.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Cece Guida, 19, top, of New York City, pushes on Sam Reddick, 20, of Evansville, Indiana, as spring break revelers look on during a game of chicken fight on the beach, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Florida. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars be shut down for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m. and many Florida beaches are turning away spring break crowds urging them to engage in social distancing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

