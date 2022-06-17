MI sheriffs deputy kills man at traffic stop after ‘physical altercation’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a motorist during a “physical altercation” after the deputy pulled a car over in western Michigan’s Allegan County, state police said.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop about 10 p.m. Thursday when the altercation occurred between the officer and the man in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland. The deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the motorist, Michigan State Police said.

State police identified the dead man as Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park.

Lt. DuWayne Robinson with state police told WOOD-TV investigators have found no evidence the driver had a weapon. He also noted that there is no body camera or dashcam video of the incident.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said Nagle was the only person inside the vehicle. He said that after the shooting, the deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Details of the nature of the traffic stop and the shooting have not been released by state police, which is investigating the incident.

The deputy involved in the deadly shooting is on administrative leave, a routine procedure following police-involved shootings, while state police investigate and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office conducts an interview review.