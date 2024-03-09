Mexican man illegally in US is deported to face murder, robbery charges in home country

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Immigration authorities deported a Mexican citizen to his home country last month to face charges for murder and other crimes dating back decades.

Joaquin Villalobos Navarro, 54, was turned over to Mexican authorities at the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, on Feb. 28, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday.

DEMOCRATS ANGERED AT BIDEN AFTER HE CALLS LAKEN RILEY’S ALLEGED KILLER AN ‘ILLEGAL’: ‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED’

He was wanted in Mexico for murder, robbery, criminal association and crimes against public officials, ICE said.

“Needless to say, this is not someone coming to the United States for a better life; they are coming here to evade justice,” said Robert Lynch, the Detroit field office director for ICE’s Enforcement Removal Operations.

An arrest warrant was issued for Navarro on Feb. 18, 1994, by a judge in Coahuila, Mexico. Authorities did not know when he illegally entered the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, ICE was made aware of his fugitive status on April 1, 2022.

Navarro was arrested by immigration authorities on Oct. 17, 2023 in Bangor, Michigan.

On Dec. 14, 2023, a judge ordered that he be deported.