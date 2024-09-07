Mental, physical ailments can develop among homeowners overtaken by squatters, according to expert

Housing situations involving squatters take a toll on homeowners in more ways than anticipated.

While property damage and legal fees can cost homeowners money, the mental health effects can be severe.

Homeowners who have shared their stories of unwanted residents living in their homes have often brought to light the emotional stress that stems from sometimes unfathomable experiences.

A Chicago woman named Darthula Young previously spoke to Fox News Digital about a squatter who lived in a property she inherited from her mother. The individual took over the home from September 2022 until July 2023, according to Young.

“It’s emotionally draining. It’s overwhelming,” Young previously told Fox News Digital.

“The first time I got access to my mother’s apartment and when the squatters moved in, we did get access and were able to go in, but to be there and see that somebody has totally taken over all of her personal properties and her things are there, I didn’t think it would make me emotional, but it made me very emotional,” Young said.

“As I went through this process, I was totally overwhelmed by it,” Young said. “The people that I have talked to who are going through this situation are saying the same thing. They are so overwhelmed by the situation.”

A home is a place that represents safety and security, and when that is stripped away, the brain and body are affected.

“If we think about safety needs, our home is one of those things that represents safety in terms of security, stability and protection from harm,” Alexis Abate, a licensed professional counselor and holistic mindset coach based in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

When someone arrives home to squatters, “they first feel an emotion of violation. And with that, we also have to understand that emotional stress can manifest into physical symptoms, and that chronic stress and anxiety can lead to health-related issues such as insomnia, hypertension, back pain. It puts us in that state of fight or flight.”

When trauma happens on any scale to a person, violent or otherwise, Abate said it can have a lasting impact.

“They assaulted me and threatened me,” Patti Peeples, a Florida homeowner, previously told Fox News Digital of the squatters who lived in her home for over a month. “I still worry here at my own house because the squatters know my address, that they will do something to my current property, to my pets, to me. And, so, these are all residual traumatic stresses that come out of being in the midst of a squatting situation.”

A traumatic event like this leaves “a neural imprint on our brain,” according to Abate.

The traumatic event becomes something that isn’t easily pushed aside and forgotten. When a person goes through a traumatic situation, there are plenty of resources for help.

“A lot of times, it’s relying on our loved ones and family members and also our community. We can look to our churches,” Abate said. “Online, there are tons of free resources. I always say, let’s use social media as a tool, and this is where we can connect to finding therapists or psychiatrists or mental health professionals online. If you’re not able to have transportation to go see someone, there are a lot of convenient ways now to get that support.”

In addition to finding support from others, homeowners who are experiencing or have experienced an unwanted squatter can find power within themselves by seeking solutions which build inner strength and regain control.

“Also, I find that there’s a benefit to grounding yourself and asking, ‘What can I control in the situation?'” Abate said.

The financial stress for a homeowner overtaken by a squatter is often unimaginable. If bills add up, consult financial and legal professionals regarding your situation to recover the money that was lost.

Leverage the expertise of a lawyer to help guide you through a squatting case and get in contact with a local attorney who specializes in real estate litigation.

“Sometimes we don’t have all the answers, and building confidence and resilience is about gaining wisdom through the pain that we’re experiencing,” Abate said.

To assist with mental health stability, maintain movement and regular exercise and healthy eating habits. Ensure plenty of rest and outdoor activities are part of your day-to-day to relax your body, the National Institute of Mental Health recommends.