Memphis police prevent ‘potential mass shooting’ at Jewish school, suspect in critical condition

The Memphis Police Department announced that their officers stopped a potential school shooting and detained the gunman on Monday afternoon.

Police received a report that an armed male fired his gun outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy at around 12:20 p.m. Police said there were no injuries and the suspect left the scene in a Ram pickup truck with California tags.

“MPD then received information that the suspect was possibly seen in Bartlett, TN,” the Memphis Police Department said in a statement. “Moments later, MPD Officers on patrol located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of McCrory and Gary.”

Police then stopped the car, and the suspect got out while holding a handgun.

A police officer then shot the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

“Due to the suspect’s condition and in accordance with police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be conducting this investigation,” the press release added.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis commended her officers’ quick response to the threat.

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today,” Davis said. “Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Margolin Hebrew Academy for a statement, but has not heard back.