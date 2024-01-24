Memphis police chief under fire as crime rates reach records

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Tennessee community is split on whether to oust its police chief.

Memphis City Council decided to table a vote on whether to reappoint the police chief amid record-breaking homicide rates and distrust in the city, in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death and a DOJ investigation into the police department.

Instead of a vote, the city council and newly elected mayor agreed to make CJ Davis the interim police chief to see what she could accomplish before determining her fate in a more permanent position.

City Council Chairman JB Smiley Jr. said he planned to pay close attention to whether Davis could repair relationships not only with the community, but also with rank-and-file police officers. In an interview with Fox News, he said, “There is no such thing as success for Chief Davis without mending those relationships.”

Tuesday night’s canceled vote came two weeks after a city council committee voted 6-7 against Davis’ reappointment. The narrow vote reflected divisions within the community over her ability to lead amid soaring crime rates in Memphis.

In 2023, the city recorded a record-breaking 398 homicides. In the 24 days so far in 2024, the city already has recorded 14 homicides, according to police data.

“Right now, we have a very fractured police department, and we have to do something to bridge the gaps that need to be bridged, but also build public trust,” Smiley told Fox News. He went on to say, “We have serious issues in the city of Memphis and we need a police chief who understands those issues, can speak to the people, and put policies and plans in place that will ultimately deter crime.”

Mayor Paul Young was sworn into office this month and has openly expressed his support for Davis. The previous mayor also expressed support.

During Tuesday’s contentious city council meeting, a steep divide between city officials and community members was revealed. As Young said in a brief speech, “We all agree that where we are right now is untenable,” a community member shouted, “398 homicides.”

A back-and-forth between the two led the mayor, a Democrat, to defend Davis by saying, “I want all of us to understand it’s not on her. It’s on everybody.”

Young elaborated by speaking about a need to focus on preventing crime before it happens. “Public safety is not just law enforcement, public safety, it’s all the components. The police can only respond to the crime. We need to be intervening,” he pleaded.

Smiley agreed to an extent when he said, “We all understand that crime considers a myriad of things: socioeconomic status, you know, poverty, all of those things. But also, we have to acknowledge that police play a role in reducing crime.”

The city of Memphis was thrust into the national spotlight when five ex-officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols in January 2023. He died three days later. Since then, the ex-officers have been facing federal and state charges. One of them has taken a plea deal in the federal case.

In yet another sign of the serious issues facing the police force in Memphis, the DOJ announced a pattern or practice investigation into the department in the summer of 2023.

So, what’s the solution?

Smiley made clear that putting Davis in an interim position was not a second chance. He said it was simply the city council giving the mayor an opportunity, before a vote, to put his nominee forth and allow the nominee to serve and see what develops.

He emphasized, “This is not kicking the can. I just believe that when [the city council] moves, we need to move as a body. What this 7-6 vote tells me is, we have not made up our mind.”

He predicted that in the next city council vote, eight or more members would align one way or the other.

Davis spoke at the city council meeting very briefly and said, “My heart is here. My heart is with our officers in the Memphis Police Department and the community that we serve every day. I look forward to making progress in the city of Memphis.”

The chairman explained that in addition to distrust in the community, police morale has been low, the number of officers is steadily declining, and the city has not been recruiting or retaining officers. “We just have a lot of work to do with the police and the city of Memphis,” he admitted.