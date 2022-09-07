Memphis police arrest suspect in string of shootings recorded on Facebook

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Memphis, Tennessee were looking for a 19-year-old man allegedly connected to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city Wednesday.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of the suspect and said he was driving with a red dealer tag and busted rear window. The vehicle was described as a Nissan or Infiniti.

Police did not have a location of the unidentified suspect Wednesday evening. The suspected shooter allegedly recorded the shootings on Facebook, police said.

At least two shootings were reported as of 7 p.m. local time, Fox 13 reported. One occurred at a BP gas station and a woman was injured during another, the news outlet reported.

The shooting comes as the city was rocked by the abduction and robbery of Eliza Fletcher as she was jogging Friday morning.

The suspect, Cleotha Henderson, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

