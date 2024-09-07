Memorials honoring 9/11 victims across the United States where you can pay your respects to the fallen

There are 9/11 memorials throughout the United States where you can go at any time of the year to pay your respects to those who lost their lives on a tragic day in American history.

There is a memorial in New York City where millions of visitors go each year to honor the fallen and educate themselves on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

9/11 memorials have been built in states including Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and California.

Below are seven memorials located around the U.S.

9/11 Memorial & Museum – New York CityThe Pentagon Memorial – Arlington, VirginiaFlight 93 National Memorial – Shanksville, PennsylvaniaEmpty Sky – Jersey City, New Jersey9/11 Memorial Labyrinth – Chestnut Hill, MassachusettsPostcards – Staten Island, New YorkReflect – Rosemead, California

“The 9/11 Memorial is a tribute of remembrance, honoring the 2,977 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, as well as the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing on February 26, 1993,” according to the memorial and museum’s website.

The two memorial pools, engraved with the names of those who lost their lives, stand where the twin towers once stood.

They are a tranquil, somber haven in the bustling city where those who died can be remembered and honored.

The North Pool contains the names of those who died at the North Tower, those who died on Feb. 26, 1993, and those who lost their lives on hijacked Flight 11.

Engraved on the South Pool are the names of the first responders, victims at the South Tower, those who were on hijacked Flights 93, 77 and 175, as well as those who died at the Pentagon.

The site of the 9/11 Memorial is also home to more than 400 swamp oak trees, which were native to the areas of the 9/11 crash sites, as well as the Survivor Tree.

The Survivor Tree is a Callery pear tree that recovery workers discovered at Ground Zero in October 2001. The tree was nursed back to health and still stands today.

The memorial also contains the 9/11 Memorial Glade, honoring those who developed illnesses and those who died from exposure to toxins in the aftermath of the attacks.

The 9/11 Museum invites people to gain further knowledge of the history of 9/11 and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing through its exhibits. The museum was dedicated on May 15, 2014, in a ceremony led by then-President Obama and 9/11 Memorial Chair Michael R. Bloomberg. The doors of the museum were opened to the public on May 21, 2014.

One of the historic remnants in the museum is the Survivors’ Stairs, a staircase that provided refuge for those fleeing from the World Trade Center Plaza to the street on Sept. 11.

Foundation Hall is the largest sector of the museum, where the Last Column can be seen. The Last Column was the final steel beam to be removed from ground zero.

The Pentagon Memorial honors the lives of the 184 people who died at the Pentagon and on American Airlines Flight 77.

The memorial is located right outside the Pentagon. Each memorial unit honors one victim of the attack and includes a bench hovering over a small pool of water, which reflects light at night.

The memorial units are organized by age and also distinguish between those who were on board the plane and victims inside the Pentagon.

It was designed by Julie Beckman and Keith Kaseman, whose plan was selected from more than 1,100 entries by a panel of family members, architects and public officials.

The Flight 93 National Memorial is located at the site where one of the planes crashed.

United Airlines Flight 93 left Newark International Airport in New Jersey and was hijacked by terrorists, who commandeered the plane and changed course for Washington, D.C., intending to strike the U.S. Capitol.

Flight crew and passengers heroically fought back, leading the hijackers to crash the plane in a field in Pennsylvania, missing their intended target. Many lives were saved due to the brave actions of those on Flight 93, who sacrificed their own lives.

The site of the memorial, containing a visitor center and exhibition, stands today where Flight 93 tragically crashed.

Part of the memorial is the Tower of Voices, a 93-foot structure with 40 wind chimes throughout, representing each life lost on the flight.

Empty Sky is a memorial that honors the 749 people who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11 who either lived or had ties to New Jersey, according to VisitNJ.org.

The memorial is two large stainless steel walls where the names are engraved throughout the structure.

The walls each measure 210 feet in length and 30 feet in height, according to the New Jersey website. Their length is representative of each side of the World Trade Center towers, per the source.

Jessica Jamroz and Federic Schwartz designed the memorial. It was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2011.

For thousands of years, labyrinths have been used for walking meditation. They have served as a way to ease the mind, self-reflect and find inner peace.

The structure of a traditional labyrinth is one of a winding maze, similar to that of the Memorial Labyrinth at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Since its opening on Sept. 11, 2003, those seeking a place for peace and prayer have gone to the labyrinth.

It also serves as a memorial for the 22 Boston College alumni who were lost on 9/11; their names are engraved on the outer ring of the labyrinth.

Postcards is the name of a structure created by Masayuki Sono that serves as a memorial to the 9/11 attacks.

The two fiberglass structures that make up the memorial resemble folding postcards.

Granite plaques are located throughout the structure containing the names of Staten Island residents who died in the 9/11 attacks.

There is also a plaque honoring a Staten Island resident who died during the World Trade Center bombings in February 1993.

The 9/11 memorial in Rosemead, California, can be found in the City Hall Civic Plaza.

The sculpture honoring those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, displays two silver hands made by thousands of doves holding up a steel beam from the World Trade Center.

Each of the doves that make up the hands represents a victim of the attacks.

The “Reflect” memorial in California was designed by a local artist named Heath Satow.