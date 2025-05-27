Memorial Day weekend shooting leaves 11 injured at North Myrtle Beach marina as police hunt suspects

​

South Carolina authorities continue to search for the suspect or suspects who carried out a mass shooting that left 11 people injured on Sunday evening in North Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Police Department described the shooting as an isolated incident stemming from an altercation on a charter boat during a private Memorial Day gathering.

A total of 10 victims sustained gunshot wounds and another person reported an unknown injury not related to gunfire, the police department said in a Monday press release. Some victims were recovered from the water, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department (NMBPD) said.

“Of those, the worst of the injured are in critical but stable condition at area hospitals,” Horry County police said in a press release.

Videos and photos posted to social media on Sunday evening showed a heavy police presence in the area of Harbourgate Marina, a popular spot for local boat owners and tourists going on charter boat trips.

NMBPD also said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a separate incident involving a responding North Myrtle Beach officer who was injured with his own firearm.

“A NMBPD Officer was entering a gate to the dock when his rifle discharged twice, with one of the rounds striking his leg,” the department said in its press release. “At the time of the discharge, the Officer had both of his hands on the gate, which was confirmed by later video evidence. Due to the Officer not attempting to utilize his weapon at the time, all Officers on scene believed that shots were being fired from the marina area.”

The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Video footage obtained from a witness apparently shows the incident, and authorities determined that “the discharge was from the wounded Officer’s rifle,” and the scene was released to SLED.

Horry County police said the shooting remains under investigation, and “there is currently no associated risk to the community.”