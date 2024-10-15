Members of Amish family, including children, hospitalized after ingesting ‘toxic’ mushrooms

Nearly a dozen members of an Amish family in Pennsylvania were hospitalized on Friday after eating toxic mushrooms, according to local reports and first responders.

Emergency medical personnel with the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Company Station 57 were alerted to assist with a “mass casualty incident.”

Units were advised that 11 people in Peach Bottom Township had consumed toxic mushrooms and were ill, Station 57 said in a Facebook post.

The post said emergency units were dispatched from York, Lancaster and Harford counties.

Delta-Cardiff Fire Chief Laura Taylor said the adults and children were transported to WellSpan York Hospital in York and were in stable condition, WPMT-TV reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police also responded to the private residence, according to the station.

Station 57 told WHP-TV that one of the family members had traveled half a mile down Burke Road to find a phone booth to call 911. The family member reportedly said he and the 10 others became sick after consuming wild mushrooms they found in the woods for dinner.

Peach Bottom Township is near the Maryland state line about 56 miles southeast of Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania state capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.