Mega Millions jackpot winner can choose to remain anonymous

A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, and has so far remained anonymous.

The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Caf? Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon! Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries.”

The identity of the freshly-minted billionaire may be released if the winner decides to come forward. However, Mega Millions allows winners to remain anonymous if they so choose — most often to afford negative attention or unwanted solicitations for money.

Individual states can have public disclosure laws that require the identity of winners to be published, but Illinois does not.

“If your prize is $250,000 or greater, you may request to keep your name and municipality of residence confidential by indicating that choice on the Illinois Lottery Winner Claim Form,” according to Illinois Lottery rules.

The regulations continue, “You must make this request at the time of claiming the prize. If you do not, to assure the public that prizes are won and awarded, the Illinois Lottery will routinely publish winner information, including the winner’s name, home city, and the amount won.

The Mega Millions lottery game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.