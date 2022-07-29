Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot lures players to the ‘luckiest’ 7-Eleven

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One 7-Eleven convenience store in California is the self-proclaimed “LUCKIEST 7-ELEVEN IN THE WORLD,” after it sold a winning ticket for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history six years ago.

Nobody won the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday night, meaning the total has soared to a whopping $1.28 billion. Mega Millions announced the drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

Because the Mega Millions prize once again exceeds $1 billion, hopeful winners are flocking to the 7-Eleven outside of Chino Hills, California.

Store owner Balbir Atwal recalled how the billion dollar win in 2016 changed the store he’s owned for almost three decades.

“Anytime the jackpot goes high, a lot of my neighbors come” Atwal told CBS News. “Even people from other cities come here — people come even from Las Vegas to play here.”

“A lot of people travel to Disneyland, and they [also] come here just to see this place,” he added, referring the resort which is just 20 miles away from his store.

Customers who have come specifically to buy lottery tickets usually end up buying other goods, too, boosting his profits.

The 7-Eleven digital sign keeping track of the jackpot has run out of numbers in Atwal’s store. It remains stuck on $999 million.

The Mega Millions prize is one of the largest in the lottery’s 20-year history. The largest winning ticket was in South Carolina in 2018, according to the lottery’s records.