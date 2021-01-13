Medical examiner releases Georgia man's cause of death after Capitol riot

The Georgia man who was found dead after being charged in connection with the US Capitol riot shot himself in the chest, reports said Tuesday.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled that Christopher Stanton Georgia died by suicide, according to local outlet 11Alive News.

The 53-year-old — who had been charged with unlawful entry and violating a citywide curfew that took effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the day of the siege — was found Saturday by his wife, in the basement of their Alpharetta home.

She called 911, telling officers that there was “blood everywhere,” according to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail.

Cops removed two semiautomatic SKS rifles from the home, officials said.

Georgia had been accused of trying to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police,” according to documents from the Superior Court of DC.

The filings state that Georgia and several others stayed out past the curfew and failed to disperse after officers ordered them to scram around 7:15 p.m.

He pleaded not guilty on Thursday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Unlawful entry is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine in DC.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).