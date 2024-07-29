Medical examiner identifies remains found in Utah canyon as missing Texas woman

Human remains discovered in a canyon in Grand County, Utah, have been identified as those of a Texas woman who went missing with her husband while exploring an area in Moab last weekend, according to authorities.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains discovered in the canyon on July 22, 2024, have been identified as Maranda Ankofski.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to [Maranda] Ankofski’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “We understand the profound impact this news may have on the community and are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available.”

Maranda and her husband Ray were exploring the Steel Bender Off Road Trail area in Moab, the couple’s family told FOX 13 in Salt Lake City. They were last heard from before a thunderstorm struck the Moab area on July 19.

COUPLE MISSING IN UTAH MAY HAVE BEEN SWEPT AWAY IN FLASH FLOOD WHILE EXPLORING TRAIL ON UTV

The storm triggered flash flooding, which trapped multiple hikers in the area. The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said that at least 20 stranded hikers were rescued from Grand Staff Canyon in a six-hour operation.

Officials launched a search and rescue operation after the couple was reported missing on Monday. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said that a UTV belonging to the couple was located in the Steel Bender Trail area.

BODY FOUND NEAR SAN DIEGO TRAIL WHERE MISSING HIKER SEPARATED FROM GROUP DURING HEAT WAVE

Chief Deputy Mike Palmer told FOX13 that the UTV was likely swept away in the flash flooding during the storm and was severely damaged.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It appears that probably once the flood hit the UTV, we’re thinking anywhere from three-quarters to a mile, pushed it down the wash and off of the waterfall,” Palmer said. “Their tools and belongings are scattered over a three-mile area in this canyon.”

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.