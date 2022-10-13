Media downplays Biden’s lies, Trump fires back at defamation lawsuit and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘LIES WITH IMPUNITY’ – President Biden’s fabrications are constantly dismissed and downplayed by the media. Continue reading …

KELLY’S CONTROVERSIES – Regis Philbin wasn’t the only co-host to have a tense relationship with the TV anchor. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETE CON JOB’ – Former President Donald Trump fires back at defamation lawsuit brought by columnist accusing him of rape. Continue reading …

OFFICERS DOWN – Two cops fatally shot, another seriously injured in Connecticut. Continue reading …

WALLOP TO THE WALLET – Inflation is busting bank accounts across America, and cash-strapped voters are venting their frustrations. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE – Hearing to recreate Trump’s state of mind during riot without testimony by former president, top allies. Continue reading …

POLARIZING PRIORITIES – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s sole ‘parents’ meeting on school reopening guidance featured left-wing activists. Continue reading …

‘RESIGN’ – Republicans slam Mayorkas after emails show he was alerted that no Haitian migrants were ‘whipped.’ Continue reading …

WASTING NO TIME – Tulsi Gabbard plans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc after suddenly leaving Democratic Party. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TWITTER DIAGNOSIS – Politico writer accuses Musk of having histrionic personality disorder without medical evidence. Continue reading …

REVERSING COURSE – WaPo column blasts Sen. Ben Sasse as ‘affirmative action hire’ by DeSantis for University of Florida president role. Continue reading …

CALL TO ARMS – PBS host calls on Americans to get ‘into the streets,’ like oppressed Iranians, to protest Supreme Court. Continue reading …

‘CALL THEM WHAT THEY ARE: LIES’ – ‘Outnumbered’ torches NY Times for downplaying President Biden’s falsehoods. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Is Joe Biden suggesting the Saudis do him a political favor? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Liberals are elevating Fetterman for the same reasons they elevated Biden. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden said he was so proud of his son Hunter, the smartest guy he knows. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The DC Swamp’s muck is ‘seeping under the doorway.’Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PRICE PAIN – September inflation report likely to show core prices surged to fresh 40-year high. Continue reading …

BAIT & SWITCH – Victor Davis Hanson says President Biden is using midterm-mass distraction to hide counterculture revolution. Continue reading …

PARTY POOPER – School kids denied Halloween parade over ‘inclusivity’ concerns. Continue reading …

IRAN WARNING – Calls grow to kick country out of UN body dedicated to equality and empowerment of women. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Despite [CNN’s Jake] Tapper’s best effort to be gentle with the president, the ever so well compromised president, … Biden still mangled at the end to make a total, complete fool of himself, mangling one word after another. He said he was so proud of his son Hunter, the smartest guy he knows.”

– SEAN HANNITY

