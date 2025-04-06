Meat cleaver-wielding man stabs young girls in bloody NYC attack as 11-year-old calls 911: police

​

A meat cleaver-wielding man was shot by police in New York City after officers said he stabbed four young girls inside a home on Sunday morning.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said officers responded to a “heartbreaking” 911 call at a home in the Bensonhurt neighborhood in southern Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m. for reports of an assault in progress.

Police said one of the children, an 11-year-old, called 911 and said she and her siblings had been stabbed by her uncle, Jessica Tisch, NYPD commissioner, shared during the press conference.

“The 11-year-old 911 caller, who herself was a victim, hid in a room to call the police and a young, uninjured boy ran in to alert a neighbor,” Tisch said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard the children screaming inside. Tisch said officers “immediately began forcing their way” into the home.

“Once they entered, they encountered a man standing near the entrance holding a large meat cleaver covered in blood, and they could see blood on the floor and the walls of the home,” Tisch described.

Officers then ordered the man to drop the weapon several times, but Tisch said he refused and lunged at the officers. Officers opened fire on the man, striking him and ending the threat.

Two knives were recovered from the scene; one was described as a “large” cleaver that the man was holding. Another knife, covered in blood, was found in a separate room, officials said.

Officers found four young girls, aged 16, 13, 11 and 8, who were all inside the apartment at the time of the attack, all with serious slash and stab wounds, Tisch said.

“At this time, all four children, thank God, are expected to survive,” Tisch said. “But this could have ended very differently. Officers and EMS arrived at the door within minutes of receiving the 911 call. Their fast, decisive action pinpointing the location and taking down the door absolutely saved the lives of these young girls.”

The suspect was identified as Long Chen, 49, and officials said while his exact relationship to the victims is under investigation, he is believed to be a relative. Police said he was in critical condition.

Investigators believe the children’s mother was out of the home when the attack happened.

Family members told authorities that Chen had a history of mental illness, but that there appeared to be no prior domestic violence incidents at the home.

“Obviously, the motive behind this horrific attack is still under investigation, and we will provide more information when we have it,” John Chell, NYPD chief of department, said.

“We know there were five children, four hurt and a young man who so bravely went to the neighbors to alert the neighbors to call us, and also that 11-year-old who went to that room and made that call quite, quite heroic on their behalf.”

