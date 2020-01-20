McConnell considers 'kill switch' option at Trump impeachment trial: report

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Monday …

GOP senators considering ‘kill switch’ option should impeachment trial spiral out of control

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly is close to finalizing a rule that would allow President Trump’s team to move to dismiss the articles of impeachment in the Senate quickly after some evidence has been presented, as a sort of safety valve in case Democrats try to drag out the trial for weeks.

The discussions came as Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that the trial could extend “to six to eight weeks or even longer” if the Senate decided to hear from additional witnesses — a prospect that could interfere with the imminent presidential primary contests, as Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., likely would get pulled off the campaign trail.

McConnell, R-Ky., wouldn’t be obligated to publicize the final version of his resolution setting the parameters of the impeachment trial until Tuesday, but top Republicans have said they supported affording Trump the opportunity to cut the trial short. Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, for example, told Axios he would be “very, very surprised” if McConnell’s resolution didn’t include that kind of kill switch. Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in Trump’s impeachment:

– GOP senator: Dems ‘pretty concerned’ because Americans ‘now solidly behind’ Trump, despite impeachment

– Nadler says Dems unwilling to negotiate Hunter Biden testimony in exchange for other witnesses

– Reporter’s Notebook: How Trump’s impeachment trial could play out in the Senate

New York Times editorial board does away with ‘convention’ endorses two candidates for president

The New York Times announced late Sunday that its editorial board was breaking “from convention” and will endorse two candidates for president in 2020: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The paper’s endorsement has traditionally been one of the most coveted for a Democratic politician. The editorial board wrote that in choosing these two candidates, it recognizes that both “radical” and “realist” models should be considered. Click here for more.

Super Bowl LIV matchup set as the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, on Sunday to win the NFC Championship, setting up a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., next month for a chance to claim the title of NFL champions.

It was on the back of Raheem Mostert that the 49ers were able to defeat the Packers. Mostert had a breakout performance: 220 rushing yards on 29 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kansas City won the game behind a brilliant performance from Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback was 23-for-35 with 293 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Click here for more.



TODAY’S MUST-READS

Prince Harry breaks silence after ‘Megxit’ announcement, relinquishing ‘royal highness’ title.

Virginia braces for gun-rights rally as worries over violence, hate groups and militias grow.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: How America is honoring the civil-rights hero.

Proud American: What to know about Doris Miller, the African American Pearl Harbor hero honored by US Navy.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

These markets are open for trading on the MLK Jr. holiday.

China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases during country’s busiest travel time, 2 in Beijing.

This city spends over $300K to keep Chick-fil-A out of airport: report.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Steve Hilton explains on “The Next Revolution” why he’s sick of the “Megxit” soap opera.

