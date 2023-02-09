McCarthy hauls in millions for House GOP, California cities rattled by prostitution and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

WAR CHEST – EXCLUSIVE: Speaker McCarthy hauls in millions for House GOP at first big 2024 fundraiser as he works to expand fragile majority. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF CONTROL’ – California cities rattled by prostitution, human trafficking in broad daylight. Continue reading …

‘RUNNING MORE TESTS’ – Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized in Washington, DC. Continue reading …

‘DEVASTATED’ – Missing kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave. Continue reading …

MAJOR MOVE – Nets reportedly trading All-Star Kevin Durant in massive NBA deal. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘SUBPOENA POWER’ – McCaul targets China, Afghanistan withdrawal as top oversight priorities. Continue reading …

‘LIAR THAT HE IS’ – Marjorie Taylor Greene defends heckling Biden during SOTU. Continue reading …

BRIEFING SCHEDULED – Congress to receive classified briefings on Chinese surveillance flight on Thursday. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘THAT’S BULL—-‘ – Macy Gray blasts Biden, Congress for failing to change police culture. Continue reading …

‘SKINNED BIG BIRD’ – Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at SOTU sparks hot takes across Twitter. Continue reading …

‘100% FALSE’ – Dem lawmaker claims NY Post’s Hunter Biden story is ‘100% false’ during committee hearing on tech censorship. Continue reading …

‘ON THE VERGE OF LAUGHABLE’ – Newt Gingrich rips Biden’s ‘fantasy’ State of the Union. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Biden plagiarized the State of the Union address. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – The lies ‘just kept coming’ during Biden’s State of the Union speech. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Twitter censored a scandal that could have turned the entire 2020 election. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden created an alternative reality to live in.Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MAKING THE GRADE? – Americans grade President Biden’s State of the Union address. Continue reading …

ROYAL DECREE – Kate Middleton counters Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears with critical new hire. Continue reading …

HOMECOMING – Dog missing for 8 years found 1,000 miles away is finally reunited with its family. Continue reading …

WATCH: STARTLING SNAKE: Woman in Thailand surprised by something slithering at her feet. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Emily Compagno: Biden’s speech was riddled with inaccuracies and false promises. See video …

WATCH: Jim Jordan confronts ex-Twitter execs: Why’d you take the Hunter Biden story down? See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“There was ample evidence of collusion in the 2020 election, but not between Trump and Russia. Instead, Twitter, Facebook, Google, other big tech companies were coordinating, collaborating with not only the DNC, the Biden campaign, but the upper echelon of your FBI all united in one effort, they wanted to defeat Donald J. Trump and help elect Joe Biden.”

– SEAN HANNITY

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.