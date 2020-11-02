Mayor of Philadelphia warns it 'will easily take several days' to count mail-in ballots

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Philadelphia mayor warns residents mail-in ballot count may take days to complete

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, warned residents in his city that counting the mail-in ballots “will easily take several days” after Election Day, which increases the possibility that it could be a while before the election is settled.

Pennsylvania has been seen as one of the most pivotal states in the election. President Trump hopes to attract a massive surge in voters from outside Philadelphia and its suburbs in order to offset the highly Democrat city. Kenney’s announcement could open the possibility that Trump opens up a massive lead going into Nov. 4, but could see that advantage evaporate as the vote from the city gets tallied.

Kenney’s letter was also signed by Lisa Deeley, the chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, and it assured voters in the city that the “process and procedures favor no party or group.” They said that staffers are not allowed to start counting the mail-in ballots until Election Day.

Nate Silver, the pollster, told ABC’s “This Week” that he thinks the 2020 election will come down to Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania has not bumped up to a seven or eight-point Biden lead, like we see in Michigan and Wisconsin,” he said. Biden leads Trump by 4.9% in Pennsylvania, according to FiveThirtyEight’s updating average of 2020 presidential general election polls, compared to a more sizeable lead of 8.4% in Michigan and 8.6% in Wisconsin.

Bloomberg reported Philadelphia has already received 400,000 mail-in ballots and pointed out that three-quarters of the voters there are registered Democrats. They noted that the city could very well determine who wins the state. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Postal authorities to search Miami-area post offices after ballots found in mail pile up: report

– Amid report on election deadlines, USPS says ‘extraordinary measures’ being taken to deliver ballots

– Pennsylvania, Nevada AGs welcome Trump threats to send in lawyers on Election Day

– Trump says votes should be counted by Election Day at Georgia rally

– Trump says ‘a vote for Biden is a vote for lockdowns, layoffs, misery’

– Massive lines at Trump rally in battleground state North Carolina

Talk of Biden blowout on Election Night has died down: ‘The picture has changed’: Bret Baier

Political insiders once believed Joe Biden was on course for a blowout victory over President Trump on Election Night, but “the picture has changed” in the waning days of the campaign, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier said Sunday.

“For Trump supporters, they said they knew this all along, in fact, they say it will be a blowout the other way,” Baier told “Tucker Carlson Tonight”. “I don’t see that picture either, [but] I do see a national race that may have some separation [between Biden and Trump states], if you look at the corners of the country.”

As candidates make their final pitch to the American people, the race in battleground states “is narrowing, and narrowing fast,” the “Special Report” host told Tucker Carlson.

“If you look at 2016 as a template, if you are within the margin of error, Donald Trump has outperformed that, at least in the past,” Baier said, “and there is some indication that it is not going to be different. They are already seeing some movement in Florida.”

If Trump carries Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona, the fate of his reelection bid will come down to Pennsylvania, the “Special Report” host explained.

As for the sudden movement in the polls, Baier said it could be attributed to Trump’s recent “barnstorming and whipping up the vote,” coupled with a recognition among voters that this election represents “a binary choice.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Ingraham urges Biden to call off ‘his rioters’ on Election Night: ‘Stop the intimidation campaigns, Joe’

– Media’s skepticism of Trump victory is ‘so similar’ to what happened in 2016: Lewandowski

– Where’s Hillary? Clinton absent from trail as Biden deploys Obama in election’s final days

– Conway makes case for Trump reelection: ‘The antidote to uncertainty is not more uncertainty’

Michigan Gov. Whitmer tightens coronavirus restrictions, follows Democratic lead on lockdowns

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently updated the state’s coronavirus policies, tightening the grip on her increasingly strict lockdown.

According to the Democratic governor’s new requirements, all dine-in establishments must take down customers’ names and phone numbers for contact tracing beginning Monday, Nov. 3. This updated policy, as well as others, threaten a civil fine of $1,000 and interference of law enforcement upon disobedience.

The issuance of tightened restrictions comes from a recent spike in Michigan coronavirus cases. According to the state, there’s been a 3.5% increase in positive tests with about 3,000 cases being reported each day.

The updated order also suppresses capacity at indoor venues and recommends the public refrain from shouting or cheering at social events.

“The heart of our effort to beat COVID will be in the hearts and minds of individual Michiganders… choosing to protect human life and to act on the science,” Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon explained during a virtual news conference. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Whitmer tells Trump to stop focusing on her, start focusing on pandemic

– Michigan Supreme Court denies Gov. Whitmer’s request for ‘pandemic executive orders’ extensions