Maya Millete’s friends were so concerned about her safety in the weeks and months leading up to her disappearance in January that they gave her access to a safe house if she ever found herself in danger. “I gave her an address that if she needed to go to, she could go to. She had just told me she was going to need to use that address,” one of Maya’s friends, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, told Fox News. “I had given it to her in person, but I told her, ‘You’re not taking the paper, you’re not writing it down, I’m not texting it to you.’ And I said, ‘This is where you can go if you need to go. Memorize this address, and this is the code to get in.'” Maya disappeared from her Chula Vista home on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce attorney after at least a year of marital problems with her husband, Larry Millete.

Larry was arrested and charged with Maya’s murder last week. He pleaded not guilty Oct. 21 to first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Maya’s family members have said there were “a lot of red flags” in the couple’s relationship before the mother of three disappeared.

“People get divorced all the time, and people have issues in their relationship all the time,” Richard Drouaillet, Millete’s brother-in-law, told Fox News after Larry was arrested. “It’s kind of like you guys need a break from each other, but I think Larry, he couldn’t imagine himself without her, so something snapped in his head.”

Just hours before Maya disappeared, Larry sent an email that said, “I think she wants me to snap, and I’m shaking inside ready to snap,” according to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Stephan’s office filed a motion to deny Larry bail ahead of a hearing this Thursday.

“She considered going somewhere and then having him served and even made a contingency plan to stay at a friend’s vacant condo, but Maya did not want to leave her kids,” prosecutors wrote in that filing, which was obtained by CBS8.

Maya’s friend told Fox News that the mother said in the weeks leading up to her disappearance that she would need to use the safe house soon.

Prosecutors also argued that there is “clear and convincing evidence that the defendant has threatened another with great bodily harm, and there is a substantial likelihood that he would carry out that threat if released.”

Larry allegedly told someone he “was willing to pay $20,000” to “possibly kill” a man that he believed was having an affair with Maya.

Fox News exclusively reported in April that Larry allegedly started concocting this murder-for-hire scheme in summer 2020 and mentioned it as recently as Jan. 4, just a few days before Maya disappeared.



Maya’s family awaits Larry’s bail hearing on Thursday and prays he’ll have a “change of heart” and lead prosecutors to her remains.

“We’re praying he’ll do it for his kids, that he’ll let them know where mommy is,” Maya Millete’s older sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told Fox News last week. “We believe he’s not that evil.”