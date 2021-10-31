Maya Millete’s friends were so concerned about her safety in the weeks and months leading up to her disappearance in January that they gave her access to a safe house if she ever found herself in danger.

“I gave her an address that if she needed to go to, she could go to. She had just told me she was going to need to use that address,” one of Maya’s friends, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, told Fox News.

“I had given it to her in person, but I told her, ‘You’re not taking the paper, you’re not writing it down, I’m not texting it to you.’ And I said, ‘This is where you can go if you need to go. Memorize this address, and this is the code to get in.'”

Maya disappeared from her Chula Vista home on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce attorney after at least a year of marital problems with her husband, Larry Millete.