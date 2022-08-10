Massive warehouse blaze in Illinois is even visible on radar

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive warehouse fire in Madison, Illinois, continues to burn as first responders from multiple departments work to control the blaze Wednesday.

Smoke from the blaze has risen higher than 5,000 feet, and it is clearly visible on weather radars. The Interco Warehouse caught fire sometime Wednesday morning, but authorities still have not confirmed what started the flames.

The Madison Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for local residents.

ELMO FIRE IN MONTANA BURNS 21,000 ACRES, IS 55% CONTAINED

Interco describes itself as a metaltronics recycling company.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local news outlet Fox 2 Now captured video of the flames via helicopter.

Police have not reported any injuries as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.