Massive sailing vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge in dramatic NYC crash caught on camera

A search and rescue operation is underway after a naval training ship donning a massive Mexican flag crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Saturday night, sending passengers into the murky water.

Videos posted to social media appear to show the mast of the ship crashing into the bridge just before 8:30 p.m., as passengers and nearby onlookers screamed.

The 150-foot-tall Mexican Navy training ship, Cuauhtémoc, struck the bottom side of the roadbed portion of the Brooklyn Bridge, officials with the New York Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News.

Flags and debris from the ship plummeted into the water below, as the vessel rocked back and forth, pushing its way under the landmark.

All 250 occupants onboard have been accounted for, according to the New York Fire Department (FDNY).

The ship appeared to have veered to the side after passing under the bridge, nearly crashing into a nearby pier before coming to a stop.

The NYPD Harbor Unit is on scene aiding with rescue operations.

There is no visible damage to the bridge, according to the NYPD.

“I’m praying for everyone who was on this ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge this evening,” New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote in a post on X. “New Yorkers should follow local guidance while our first responders do their jobs.”