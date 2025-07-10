Massive haul of methamphetamine seized in one of Minnesota’s ‘largest meth busts’ ever

​

Two men were arrested on Monday after law enforcement seized nearly 900 pounds of suspected methamphetamine worth approximately $1.7 million — in what authorities are calling “one of the largest meth busts in Minnesota history.”

“[Nine hundred pounds] of meth seized during two traffic stops in Minnesota yesterday, in a hit targeting drug trafficking rings you’ll hear about soon,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. “We’re finding them and crushing their operations. More to come. Thanks to our [U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration] partners for the coordination.”

Two men, 46-year-old Joel Casas-Santiago and 44-year-old Guillermo Mercado Chaparro, are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the crime, FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul reported.

Last week, an undercover police officer reportedly purchased meth from Chaparro, and authorities proceeded to secure a court order to track his pickup truck, FOX 9 reported, citing the criminal complaint.

On Monday, police saw Chaparro put two bags into a Jeep parked near his pickup truck. Casas-Santiago reportedly entered the Jeep, and the two men drove off in their separate vehicles.

Police later found and searched the Jeep, at which point they discovered 251 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Law enforcement then obtained a warrant for the pickup truck, where they discovered an additional 638 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a drug ledger, according to FOX 9.

Chaparro allegedly admitted to being involved in drug trafficking, and investigators believe both men are linked to a larger drug organization that operates out of Mexico, FOX 9 reported.

Casas-Santiago has been charged with one count of first-degree sale of meth within a 90-day period, while Chaparro is facing two counts of first-degree sale of meth within a 90-day period.

“… In Minneapolis, [Violent Crime Enforcement Teams] arrested two men and seized the massive drug load — possibly one of the largest meth busts in Minnesota history,” the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Both suspects have been charged with controlled substance crimes.”

Bongino also took to X earlier this week with statistics he says demonstrate the FBI’s heightened focus on violent crime and illegal immigration “is working.”

Over the last few months, the FBI has seized 22% more illicit drugs than in the same period last year, including more than 97,000 pounds of cocaine, over 7,000 pounds of meth and more than 2,500 pounds of fentanyl, he wrote.

The FBI and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.