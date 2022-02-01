close

North Carolina officials are asking thousands living within a one-mile radius of a raging fire at a fertilizer plant in the city of Winston-Salem to evacuate Tuesday amid fears of a large explosion.

The fire started Monday night at Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street, and the City of Winston-Salem officials have confirmed small explosions at the plant.

Winston-Salem firefighters fought the blaze for about two hours before the fire “began affecting a rail car” and at that point “became an explosive hazard,” prompting concerns of an explosion of ammonium nitrate, Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs, a 15-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Fire Department, said in the latest on-camera update provided to reporters at the scene at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’re asking everyone to stay out of this area and evacuate the scene,” Grubbs said, adding that an estimated 6,000 residents lived within a one-mile radius of the plant.