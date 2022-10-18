Massive explosion at Wisconsin bonfire injures up to 40 people, some critical

A bonfire explosion in a Wisconsin town over the weekend injured as many as 40 people, including some who were critically hurt, authorities said Monday.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday in Maple Grove, a town located about 30 miles south of Green Bay, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the flames of the bonfire exploded when an unspecified accelerant was poured on the fire, FOX6 Milwaukee reported.

The aunt of one victim told the station that two kids were seen throwing a gas can into the fire and “it blew up.”

“So it was basically like a bomb,” she said.

Investigators said there are an estimated 17 victims so far, all of whom self-transported to multiple hospitals throughout the area.

However, the sheriff’s office believes the total number of victims may be about 30 to 40.

“Exact severity of all injuries is not known at this time, although we do know injuries range from critical to others who have already been released from the hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe there were more witnesses present at the bonfire who were not injured.

The Pulaski Community School District told families that some those involved in the incident include current and former students, the station reported.

No additional information was immediately released.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are continuing to investigate and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact authorities.