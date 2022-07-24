Massive alligator roars at Florida deputies while being wrangled, video shows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-foot alligator was recorded on video letting out a ferocious roar when deputies in Florida tried to wrangle the massive reptile on a homeowner’s property, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on Oak Hills Place in Rotonda around 1 a.m. after the homeowner discovered the giant gator underneath their Jeep, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR?” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, along with video of the encounter.

Video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer assist deputies and try to restrain the alligator when the beast suddenly lets out a monstrous roar.

The gator didn’t go down without a fight, rolling around several times on the ground and taking out the homeowner’s light pole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alligators reside in Florida’s marshes, swamps, rivers and lakes, and are found in all 67 counties, according to the FWC.

Encounters with alligators can turn deadly, with the latest incident occurring at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida. A woman in her 80s was killed after she fell into a pond at the country club and was attacked by two alligators as she struggled to get out.