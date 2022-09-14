Massive 11-foot, 400-pound alligator in Katy, Texas neighborhood scares onlookers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive alligator was seen strolling along a Texas neighborhood earlier this week, scaring residents and prompting emergency personnel and wildlife services to detain the animal.

Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to the scene around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, when they found the 11-foot, 400-pound reptile meandering in the grass near a road in Katy, Texas, FOX 26 of Houston reported. The city is less than 30 miles west of Houston.

“This morning around 7.40 a.m. dispatch received calls that an alligator was walking along Peek Road about 50 or 60 yards south of Buffalo Bayou,” said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvel, the Houston Chronicle reported. “He was caught by licensed trappers from Texas Parks and Wildlife and is being taken to a sanctuary in El Campo.”

According to the report, Bayou City Gator Savers also assisted in restraining the animal. The process was completed by 11:30 a.m. and the alligator was then lifted via a tow truck and relocated to Gator Country near Beaumont, the constable added.

Norvel said the presence of such a large alligator is unusual in the area, FOX 26 reported.

An alligator around the same size was spotted in Florida in July, when a homeowner found it hiding under their Jeep.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer responded to an Oak Hills Place home in Rotonda, where they used a catch pole, tape and other hunting equipment to restrain the animal.

Encounters with alligators can turn deadly, though both creatures were apprehended without incident or injury to those involved.

