Massachusetts woman last seen walking her dog prompts police search; car found in New Hampshire

Authorities in New England are searching for a 41-year-old Massachusetts woman who was last seen a little more than a week ago walking her dog.

Sinead Lyons’ car was found near Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire on Monday, four days after she was last seen walking with her German shepherd around 100 miles away in Lowell, Mass., on or around March 11, according to MassLive.com.

“My big sister Sinead and her German Shepard [sic] dog Flossie are still missing,” Lyons’ sister Sandra Lyons wrote on Facebook on Friday, according to People magazine. “We ask you to keep looking, keep checking your land, to pray. Please help find them. If you have any information please contact New Hampshire State Police. Thank you all for continuing to spread the word. We will find them!”

Lyons is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and was reportedly wearing a white coat, a white knit hat and black knee-high boots the day she went missing, the New Hampshire State Police said, MassLive.com reported.