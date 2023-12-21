Massachusetts student jumped out of sixth-story window after taking illegal ‘magic mushrooms’

A high school student in Massachusetts jumped out of a sixth-story window after he allegedly ingested illegal “magic mushrooms.”

The Brookline Police Department began an investigation into an alleged drug dealer in the area who goes by the name “Niko,” who took a “particular interest in selling to underage teens,” officials told FOX affiliate Boston 25.

Police said the man would purchase the drugs which were “not suitable for kids” at local marijuana dispensaries, which included psychedelic mushrooms, then turned around and sold them to “many teen customers,” which include high school students.

“Many of these items have found their way onto the campus of Brookline High School, where students have been caught with items alleged to have been purchased from Niko,” police wrote in a statement.

Officials told the outlet that one student ingested the psychedelic mushrooms and became disoriented to the point where he jumped from a sixth-story window and has severe injuries.

The police department shared a warning to parents on Facebook and showed pictures of items found during a search warrant associated with “Niko’s” arrest.

“Do you recognize any of the items in the pictures? These are items recovered after a search warrant and arrest of an accused drug dealer who targeted Brookline teens,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Many kids are unwitting victims of his harmful chemicals and toxins. So, if you see some of these items in your teen’s room, don’t dismiss them as typical harmless pocket junk. Pay attention, and protect your kids from harmful substances.”

One parent at the school, Sandra Cerda, said the arrest is concerning.

“Definitely a big concern, we don’t know where it’s coming from. We’re completely oblivious to what’s happening. So, it’s a big concern, especially not knowing,” she said.