Massachusetts pro-Palestinian protestors desecrate US flag, call America ‘Legit Gangsters’

Anti-Israel demonstrators in Massachusetts called the United States “Legit Gangsters” Monday and stood on the American flag while voicing support for Palestinians.

At a demonstration at Cambridge City Hall, two protestors were seen standing on the U.S. flag, with one of them appearing to stomp on it, according to video footage taken by Fox News Digital.

“The U.S. and Israel are terrorists,” one person said.

A man holding a sign pointed to the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which was followed by Japan’s surrender days later to end World War II. A poster he is seen holding outlines U.S. involvement in several conflicts from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“They never admitted it was wrong,” the male protestor said. “So this is part of their record of war crimes.”

“Who are they to point the finger when they’ve been justifying the brutal treatment of Palestinians since 1948,” he said, to the year Israel was founded. “One million Palestinians were kicked off their land with the founding of Israel and it’s been torture ever since.”

Cambridge is home to Harvard University, where more than two dozen student organizations declared in a statement on Saturday that Israel was “entirely responsible” for the violence occurring in its war against Gaza.

Shortly after the attacks, Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups released its statement signed by 27 different organizations that blamed Israel entirely for the attacks and voiced support for Palestinians in Gaza.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the statement began.

“Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison,” it said. “Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence.”

Pro-Palestinian protests have popped up across several U.S. major cities following a deadly attack by Iran-backed Hamas on Israel over the weekend. Israel has since declared war on the terrorist group that rules the Gaza Strip.

The group has killed hundreds of Israeli civilians and kidnapped families, including children, to hold them hostage, the Israeli government said.

Israeli warplanes have targeted multiple Hamas positions in Gaza ahead of a possible military ground operation. Pro-Palestinian supporters have called for Israel to halt the violence despite Hamas igniting the conflict Saturday.

“Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday. “It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it.”

He said Hamas has “made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come.”