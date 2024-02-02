Massachusetts police officer found guilty of assaulting man in custody with baton

Nicholas Hoar, 37, has been convicted after a four-day jury trial of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.Hoar, a Fall River police officer, was arrested and charged in November 2022 and is set to be sentenced on April 24.On Dec. 21, 2020, Hoar used a baton to strike a man in custody and submitted reports that failed to report the assault.

A Fall River police officer was convicted Thursday of assaulting a man in custody with a baton and failing to report the assault.

Nicholas M. Hoar, 37, was convicted after a four-day jury trial on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.

Hoar, who was arrested and charged in November 2022, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.

“Police officers who abuse their power will continue to be held accountable by this office,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 21, 2020, while on duty with the Fall River Police Department, Hoar used a baton to strike in the forehead a man who had been arrested, resulting in injury.

That day and the next, Hoar submitted two reports that omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the man with a baton, according to investigators.

The man sued the city and in 2022 settled for $65,000, The Herald News of Fall River reported.

Hoar had pleaded not guilty.

The charge of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of false reports carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge.