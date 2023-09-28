Massachusetts police arrest fake dentist running ‘illegal dental operation’ inside convenience store

Massachusetts police arrested a man allegedly running an illegal dentist’s office out of a convenience store.

The Milford Police Department arrested Juan Hermida Munoz, 64, on Sept. 18 after an investigation revealed he rented a room in the rear of Alternativa Convenience Store.

Officials say that Munoz offered “examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics, and cleanings.”

Munoz holds no certifications to practice medicine within the country and isn’t board-certified in dentistry, the police department alleged.

CENTURIES-OLD BUDDHA STATUE SNATCHED FROM LOS ANGELES ART GALLERY IN DARK OF NIGHT, AUTHORITIES NAB SUSPECT

“This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments,” the police department wrote.

NYC PROFESSOR GETS NEW GIG TEACHING, MONTHS AFTER THREATENING REPORTER WITH MACHETE

He’s being charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, who owns the convenience store, was charged with conspiracy.