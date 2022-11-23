Massachusetts man faces federal weapons charge, found with 8 ghost guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, DOJ says

A Massachusetts man is facing a federal weapons charge after he was found with a “machinegun” along with eight so-called ghost guns and firearm components, authorities said.

The Justice Department said the firearms found in possession of Stewart Silvestri, 24, contribute to the “ongoing plague of gun violence” happening in Massachusetts and across the nation.

“Moreover, two of the firearms Mr. Silvestri allegedly possessed were machineguns capable of causing extreme harm, destruction and even mass casualties in the blink of an eye,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Firearms, including ghost guns, are deadly weapons and those who illegally possess them are a potential threat to the safety of our neighborhoods.”

He is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a “machinegun,” authorities said.

A federal complaint said law enforcement officers responded to multiple reports of an erratic driver on State Route 95 in Rowley, Massachusetts, who pulled into a weigh station. Silvestri allegedly told authorities he had just come from an armory in New Hampshire.

He appeared to be sitting on firearms, prosecutors said. During a search of his vehicle, authorities also found eight ghost guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and “numerous” parts for firearms, including two firearms that were fully automatic, the Justice Department said.

A Massachusetts State Police news release said Silvestri was found with a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine and other magazines with varying numbers of rounds.

He faces up to 10 years in prison. He appeared in a federal court on Nov. 18 and was ordered detained.