Massachusetts mall shooting: Woman faces accessory charge

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A 27-year-old Attleboro woman is facing a criminal charge of accessory in connection to a fatal shooting at a Massachusetts mall, though police say the gunman remains at large.

Police arrested Samantha Schwartz Thursday in Quincy. She faces a single count of accessory after the fact of murder, according to statements from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois.

Authorities say 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley, of Boston, was shopping inside a store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Jan. 22 when another man fatally shot him with a handgun. Police have said Beasley was apparently targeted.

Schwartz pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Friday in Quincy. Her attorney, Christopher L. Malcolm, said Schwartz hopes to be acquitted once a jury hears the evidence.

Investigators are still looking for the male suspect.

The shooting sent shoppers fleeing from the suburban mall, which has been the site of previous violent acts in recent years.

Gang members exchanged gunfire inside a department store in 2017, and in 2020, a 15-year-old girl described as an innocent bystander was hit twice during a shooting.

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros called the latest shooting “unacceptable,” and said he would work with the mall’s owners to ensure safety.