Massachusetts mall shooting injures one with suspect in custody, mayor says

A shooting at a Massachusetts mall left at least one person injured Saturday evening, according to the city’s mayor.

Holyoke, Massachusetts Mayor Joshua Garcia said that police responded to Holyoke Mall after a reported shooting and found one person injured.

Garcia added that the alleged shooter is in custody.

“The Holyoke police department has responded to the Holyoke Mall for the report of a shooting. At this time the shooter is in custody one person has been injured. The area is secure, state police detective unit also responding. This is an open investigation,” Garcia said on Facebook.

The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside posted on Facebook that it will reopen on Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m.