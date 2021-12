Massachusetts lottery winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 13

These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-09-20-24-43, Lucky Ball: 16

(three, nine, twenty, twenty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

MassCash

01-08-12-14-18

MASSACHUSETTS RETURNS CAR TO GRANDMOTHER SIX YEARS AFTER MISTAKENLY SEIZING IT

(one, eight, twelve, fourteen, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Numbers Evening

7-7-6-2

MASSACHUSETTS US ATTORNEY RACHAEL ROLLINS’ LEFT-WING TRACK RECORD UNDER SCRUTINY

(seven, seven, six, two)

Numbers Midday

8-9-0-1

(eight, nine, zero, one)

Powerball

10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $320 million