FOX News 

Massachusetts’ lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 18

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life – 7-13-17-22-25, Lucky Ball: 4

MassCash – 5-7-15-17-31

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $99,000,000

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $99,000,000.

Numbers Day – 7-9-6-5

Numbers Evening – 8-3-4-6

Powerball Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

GUN SALES IN DEEP BLUE MASSACHUSETTS HIT RECORD LEVELS BEGINNING IN 2020, SPARKED BY FEAR: REPORT