Massachusetts’ lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 18
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life – 7-13-17-22-25, Lucky Ball: 4
MassCash – 5-7-15-17-31
Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Numbers Day – 7-9-6-5
Numbers Evening – 8-3-4-6
Powerball – Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
GUN SALES IN DEEP BLUE MASSACHUSETTS HIT RECORD LEVELS BEGINNING IN 2020, SPARKED BY FEAR: REPORT