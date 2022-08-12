Massachusetts’ lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life – 3-8-15-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6
MassCash – 7-13-17-21-25
Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Numbers Day – 7-4-7-8
Numbers Evening – 7-6-6-6
Powerball – Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000
