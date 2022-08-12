FOX News 

Massachusetts’ lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life – 3-8-15-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6

MassCash – 7-13-17-21-25

Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $65,000,000.

Numbers Day – 7-4-7-8

Numbers Evening – 7-6-6-6

Powerball – Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000

GUN SALES IN DEEP BLUE MASSACHUSETTS HIT RECORD LEVELS BEGINNING IN 2020, SPARKED BY FEAR: REPORT