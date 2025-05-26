Mass shooting investigation underway in South Carolina as victims flood local hospitals

​

The Horry County Police Department is asking locals to steer clear of the area following reports of a mass shooting.

The incident occurred on Watson Avenue in Little River and police are saying that at least 11 individuals have been transported to area hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Police also said via social media that they have received reports of others arriving at area hospitals via personal vehicles.

No further information was immediately available.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the Horry County Police Department said.

Information may evolve as the investigation goes on; additional details will be provided when and as possible.

“Please turn to trusted sources such as this page and local news outlets for updates—we cannot attest to the validity of other sources,” the social media post on Facebook said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Horry County Fire Department and Police department for further information, but they did not immediately respond.