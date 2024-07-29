Mass shooting in upstate New York park leaves 1 dead, several injured

One person is dead and at least six others are injured after shots were fired at a large gathering in Rochester, New York, on Sunday evening.

Rochester Police Department Captain Greg Bello told reporters that police responded to Maplewood Park at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports that shots were fired during a large gathering.

When officers arrived, they discovered multiple people had been shot.

While the investigation is still fluid, Bello said one person was fatally shot while at least six others were suffering from gunshot wounds.

MASS SHOOTING IN KENTUCKY KILLS 4, INJURES OTHERS: POLICE

Bello said the six individuals were transported to area hospitals, and at least one of the victims is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

4 SHOT IN ‘BROAD DAYLIGHT’ NEAR DOWNTOWN LOUISVILLE

As for the victim who was killed, police only identified the person as an adult in their 20s. No additional information about the victim was provided, as investigators are notifying next of kin and family.

Rochester First reported that several law enforcement agencies responded to the crime scene, including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police encourage anyone with videos or photos of the incident to contact investigators through the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers, rather than posting them to social media. Police also ask anyone with information to call 311 or 911.