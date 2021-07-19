Masks recommended inside schools for anyone over age of 2: American Academy of Pediatrics

The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidance for the upcoming school year on Monday, now recommending that anyone above the age of 2 wear masks inside schools to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, “regardless of vaccination status.”

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases are climbing across the U.S. due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Sonja O’Leary, the chair of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a statement. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone,” she added.

The AAP says its new guidance regarding wearing masks in schools applies to students, teachers and staff.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates…