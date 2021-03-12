Maskless Uber rider who coughed on driver has a reckless past on the road

A maskless Uber passenger who coughed on a San Francisco driver for insisting she wear a mask while riding in the Uber vehicle is no stranger to reckless situations on the road.

The woman, identified by police as 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, posted a video on her Instagram last summer of her driving a luxury sports car 122 miles per hour with one hand while recording her high-speed antics with the other.

The video, which was originally spotted by TMZ, shows her speeding in the McLaren while rapping along to music on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Flash forward and a new video of Kimiai and 24-year-old Malaysia King berating an Uber driver in San Francisco last Sunday went viral on social media this week.

The altercation ensued after the Uber driver asked Kimiai to put on a mask while in the vehicle, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Kimiai can then be seen coughing on the driver, grabbing his phone, ripping off the driver’s mask, and berating him.

A video posted by Kimiai shows her refusing to get out of the Uber at a gas station after the driver canceled the trip.

King was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday on charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

Kimiai told the San Francisco Police Department through her lawyer that she plans to turn herself in soon.

“We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly,” Lt. Tracy McCray, head of the San Francisco Police Department’s Robbery Detail, said Thursday.

“The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic.”