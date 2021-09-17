Maskless San Francisco mayor breaks health order, seen partying with BLM co-founder at nightclub

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was seen partying and singing maskless in a nightclub with a Black Lives Matter co-founder, breaking her city’s mask mandate.

“She’s been very clear that everybody needs to do their part, we’re not out of the woods. San Francisco’s rules have been very restrictive, and I don’t see her playing her part in that photo,” said Danielle Rabkin, Crossfit Golden Gate Gym owner, according to NBC Bay Area.

The Black Cat Nightclub’s Instagram page had posted, and then deleted, a photo showing Breed smiling and partying with friends maskless on Wednesday evening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. She was accompanied by BLM co-founder Alicia Garza and singer Raphael Saadiq.

Videos and photos of Breed in the jazz club, however, continue to circulate on social media and show other people in the club were also maskless.

San Francisco’s mask mandate states, “Everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings at all times,” and adds, “people may remove their well-fitted mask while actively eating or drinking.”

There were drinks and cocktails spotted on a table near Breed, but she was not “actively” drinking them while posing for photos and singing.

“She clearly feels like it’s fine and safe to remove her mask then let that be the rule for everybody,” the gym owner added. “You’re not impervious to COVID any more than I am, so let the rules for you be the same as the rules for me.”

Breed told the Chronicle that she tests for COVID-19 often, and “at the end of the day, everyone who comes in here has to show proof of vaccination. That gives me a lot of reassurance.”

“I’ve been very careful, not just because I want to set an example but because I don’t want to get COVID. I also want to make sure that I’m not someone transmitting COVID to other people,” she said. “This entire pandemic has been focused on keeping people safe.”

Breed’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment.

The liberal mayor announced the need for mask mandates last month, saying, “We don’t want to shut down this city or this country down any longer than we have to. Our economy and our livelihood, and our kids going back to school, and everything in between depends on it.”

“The orders require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions,” the mayor’s office said in a press release about the mandate last month.

This isn’t the first time that Breed is being criticized for breaking her own coronavirus rules. She was spotted in the swanky French Laundry restaurant in November dining with seven other people to celebrate the birthday of a friend, socialite Goretti Lo Lui.

“The Mayor has strived to follow all COVID public health rules from the beginning of the pandemic. She does this not only because she is asking for residents to do their part, but also because she is trying to do her part to slow the spread of the disease. On November 7th, while taking a few days off after the election, she attended a small family birthday dinner for a friend at an open-air table at the French Laundry. There were eight people in total, including herself. The Mayor paid for her own dinner,” a statement from Breed’s office said at the time.

Her dinner came one night after Gov. Gavin Newsom also dined maskless with people from outside of his own household in the same ritzy restaurant.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a San Francisco resident, also came under fire last year when she was seen on camera getting her hair done without wearing a mask in a shuttered salon in the city.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News last September, adding that she “can’t believe” the speaker didn’t have a mask on.