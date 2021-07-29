A 26-year-old Maryland woman called police on Wednesday morning to report a death, then admitted to responding officers that she murdered her roommate, a 92-year-old artist named Nancy Ann Frankel, Montgomery County Police said.

Julia Birch has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Evidence recovered at the scene in Kensington, Maryland – about 10 miles north of Washington, D.C. – supports Birch’s confession, police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine a cause and manner of death.

Birch was an acquaintance of some of Frankel’s family members and had been living with her since January, Officer Carlos Cortes, a public information officer for Montgomery County police, told Fox News.

Frankel was a prolific sculptor who won numerous awards for her work dating back to the 1970s.

“I use ‘organic geometry’ to give form to my love of nature and architecture,” Frankel wrote on her website. “Space, either encapsulated or activated, and a sense of balance, precarious yet centered, are integral to my work.”